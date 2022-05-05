Equalizer Market Capitalization Tops $2.29 Million (EQZ)

Equalizer (EQZ) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. Over the last seven days, Equalizer has traded 19.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Equalizer has a total market cap of $2.29 million and approximately $40,842.00 worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Equalizer coin can now be bought for about $0.0612 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular exchanges.

JUMPN (JST) traded 1,419.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00047441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002221 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $80.74 or 0.00218437 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.81 or 0.00467513 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00039136 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72,546.70 or 1.96261172 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,450,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equalizer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Equalizer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Equalizer using one of the exchanges listed above.

