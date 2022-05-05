Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Waters Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:WAT)

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Waters in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will earn $2.61 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.85. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Waters’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.81 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $13.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $14.45 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Waters in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $373.83.

WAT opened at $342.47 on Thursday. Waters has a 1-year low of $288.32 and a 1-year high of $428.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $314.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $331.70. The company has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $690.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.08 million. Waters had a return on equity of 239.12% and a net margin of 24.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Waters in the first quarter worth $117,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Waters by 25.8% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Waters by 28.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,985 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,423,000 after purchasing an additional 16,594 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Waters by 2.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,151 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Waters by 4.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,949 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,813,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

