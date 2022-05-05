Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Upgraded to “C-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays upgraded Equitrans Midstream from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equitrans Midstream from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equitrans Midstream has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.54.

ETRN opened at $8.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Equitrans Midstream has a 1-year low of $5.87 and a 1-year high of $11.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.98.

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.05). Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 104.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $342.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Equitrans Midstream’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is presently -18.40%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 28.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 3.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 271,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 51.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 49,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

