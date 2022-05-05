Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Brokerages expect Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Equity LifeStyle Properties’ earnings. Equity LifeStyle Properties reported earnings per share of $0.61 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties will report full year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.05 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Equity LifeStyle Properties.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.25). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The company had revenue of $360.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Shares of NYSE ELS traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.40. The company had a trading volume of 841,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.30. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 12 month low of $67.62 and a 12 month high of $88.70. The firm has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.29, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 107.89%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 56,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,985,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

