Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Price Target Cut to $85.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $97.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EQR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Equity Residential from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on Equity Residential from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Equity Residential from $92.00 to $95.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Equity Residential from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equity Residential has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.03.

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $80.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $30.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.74. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $70.98 and a 1 year high of $94.32.

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.61). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 53.42%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is a positive change from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.83%.

In other Equity Residential news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 3,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $327,081.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $78,413.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,371 shares of company stock worth $754,478. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Equity Residential during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Equity Residential during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

