Ethos Gold (CVE:ECC) Trading Down 5.1%

Ethos Gold Corp. (CVE:ECC – Get Rating) dropped 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 73,258 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 160,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.24. The company has a market cap of C$3.05 million and a PE ratio of -4.63.
Ethos Gold Company Profile (CVE:ECC)
