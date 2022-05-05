Ethos Gold (CVE:ECC) Trading Down 5.1%

Ethos Gold Corp. (CVE:ECC – Get Rating) dropped 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 73,258 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 160,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.24. The company has a market cap of C$3.05 million and a PE ratio of -4.63.

Get Ethos Gold alerts:

Ethos Gold Company Profile (CVE:ECC)

Ethos Gold Corp. identifies, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company owns a right to acquire a 100% interest in the Perk-Rocky project located in Williams Lake, British Columbia; the Gaffney gold property located in central British Columbia; the Heaven Lake claim block covering an area of 4,400-hectare located in Ontario; the Fairchild Gold Project covering an area of 2,228-hectare located in the northeast of Sioux Lookout, Ontario; the Toogood claim covering an area of 6,350 hectares and McGrath claim covering an area of 1,800-hectare located on New World Island, Newfoundland; and the Deep Cove and Virgin Arm claims located on New World Island, Newfoundland.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ethos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.