Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target Cut to $140.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 49.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Etsy from $280.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Etsy from $195.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Etsy from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upgraded Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Etsy from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.53.

Shares of ETSY traded down $15.94 on Thursday, reaching $93.39. The stock had a trading volume of 220,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,967,877. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.91 and a 200 day moving average of $180.26. Etsy has a twelve month low of $90.63 and a twelve month high of $307.75.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $579.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.71 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 83.06% and a net margin of 21.19%. Etsy’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Etsy will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total value of $2,047,053.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,083,773.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total value of $86,813.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 171 shares in the company, valued at $22,664.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,825 shares of company stock worth $18,298,401 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors raised its position in Etsy by 17.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,042,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $632,696,000 after purchasing an additional 460,568 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in Etsy by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,618,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $573,222,000 after purchasing an additional 428,777 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Etsy by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,416,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $527,854,000 after purchasing an additional 94,302 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,331,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $509,716,000 after acquiring an additional 329,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,369,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $299,846,000 after acquiring an additional 577,075 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

