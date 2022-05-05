Evelo Biosciences Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 1,885 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,101% compared to the typical daily volume of 157 put options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evelo Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 14.1% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Evelo Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,777 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,310,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,309,000 after buying an additional 215,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 297.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 4,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Evelo Biosciences stock opened at $2.76 on Thursday. Evelo Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.64.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.07. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Evelo Biosciences will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Evelo Biosciences

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

