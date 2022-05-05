Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 15.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Evergy updated its FY22 guidance to $3.43-3.63 EPS.

Shares of NYSE EVRG traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $68.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,190,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,569. Evergy has a twelve month low of $59.46 and a twelve month high of $73.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.5725 dividend. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.79%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EVRG. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Evergy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Evergy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evergy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

In other news, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total value of $75,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the period. 87.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

