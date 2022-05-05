EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Price Target Cut to $15.00

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of EverQuote in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of EverQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair downgraded shares of EverQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of EverQuote from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EverQuote has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.44.

EverQuote stock opened at $13.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.99 and a beta of 1.18. EverQuote has a 52-week low of $9.38 and a 52-week high of $35.79.

EverQuote ( NASDAQ:EVER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.03. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a negative return on equity of 23.64%. The company had revenue of $102.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. EverQuote’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that EverQuote will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO John Brandon Wagner sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $61,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 7,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $108,849.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 460,409 shares in the company, valued at $7,039,653.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,734 shares of company stock worth $201,279 in the last 90 days. 37.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVER. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in EverQuote during the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in EverQuote by 21.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in EverQuote in the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in EverQuote by 599.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 300,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,811,000 after acquiring an additional 257,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in EverQuote in the third quarter worth approximately $228,000.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

