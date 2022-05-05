Evo Acquisition (NASDAQ:EVOJU) Shares Down 0.3%

Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJU – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.87 and last traded at $9.87. Approximately 600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 10,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.90 and a 200-day moving average of $9.93.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Evo Acquisition stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

Evo Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Crystal Bay, Nevada.

