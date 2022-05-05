Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 231,300 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the March 31st total of 198,100 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 238,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EPM traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.94. The stock had a trading volume of 384 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,396. The company has a market cap of $233.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.54 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Evolution Petroleum has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $8.17.

Get Evolution Petroleum alerts:

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The energy company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Evolution Petroleum had a negative net margin of 8.88% and a positive return on equity of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $22.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Evolution Petroleum will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Evolution Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. Evolution Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -363.60%.

In other Evolution Petroleum news, CFO Ryan Stash sold 4,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total transaction of $26,979.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 97.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,656 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Evolution Petroleum by 6,173.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,661 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 9,507 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Evolution Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Evolution Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th.

About Evolution Petroleum (Get Rating)

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.