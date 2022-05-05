Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Price Target Increased to $125.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Cowen from $111.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.16% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $117.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD traded down $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $110.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,958. The company has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.94. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1 year low of $94.95 and a 1 year high of $137.80.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.25. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 43.96%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,923,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,078,361,000 after buying an additional 1,812,773 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,275,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,245,671,000 after acquiring an additional 455,974 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,494,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $468,177,000 after purchasing an additional 70,220 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,509,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $337,005,000 after purchasing an additional 573,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,479,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $332,995,000 after purchasing an additional 61,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

