Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target Raised to $90.00

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Cowen from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on XOM. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Argus raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $91.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.62.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $91.70 on Monday. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $91.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.31. The company has a market cap of $388.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.16). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 41,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 12,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.8% during the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 10,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.2% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 43.8% in the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 16,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

