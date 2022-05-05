F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CMO Mika Yamamoto Sells 899 Shares

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 899 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.33, for a total transaction of $154,025.67. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,147,568.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV traded down $7.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $170.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,688. F5, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.02 and a 52 week high of $249.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $199.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.28.
F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The network technology company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $634.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.20 million. F5 had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 19.98%. F5’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in F5 by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $13,558,000 after purchasing an additional 10,716 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F5 by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of F5 in the 3rd quarter valued at $373,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of F5 by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,033 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of F5 by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,334 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.
F5 Company Profile (Get Rating)
F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.
