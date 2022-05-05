F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CMO Mika Yamamoto Sells 899 Shares

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 899 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.33, for a total transaction of $154,025.67. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,147,568.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV traded down $7.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $170.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,688. F5, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.02 and a 52 week high of $249.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $199.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.28.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The network technology company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $634.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.20 million. F5 had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 19.98%. F5’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on FFIV. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of F5 from $227.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of F5 from $273.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of F5 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of F5 from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of F5 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, F5 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in F5 by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $13,558,000 after purchasing an additional 10,716 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F5 by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of F5 in the 3rd quarter valued at $373,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of F5 by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,033 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of F5 by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,334 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

