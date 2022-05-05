Fairfield Bush & CO. Acquires New Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Washington Trust Bank grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 1,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 32,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,032,000 after acquiring an additional 13,798 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 8,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. 79.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITW has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $197.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $261.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.92.

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $34,435,726.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $4.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $208.42. The company had a trading volume of 46,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,334. The company has a market cap of $65.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $207.14 and its 200-day moving average is $225.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.84. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.25 and a fifty-two week high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 74.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.34%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

