Fairfield Bush & CO. Has $314,000 Holdings in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Fairfield Bush & CO. decreased its position in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,125 shares during the quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in Invitae were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVTA. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invitae by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 26,700,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $407,721,000 after acquiring an additional 782,927 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invitae by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,998,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $290,106,000 after buying an additional 1,873,864 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Invitae by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,998,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $292,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,864 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Invitae by 18.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,124,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $202,554,000 after buying an additional 1,086,200 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Invitae during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,651,000. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 17,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $120,333.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 19,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $131,043.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,611 shares of company stock worth $499,148. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Invitae from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on Invitae from $10.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Invitae from $37.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Invitae from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Invitae currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.07.

Shares of NYSE:NVTA traded down $0.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.33. 410,127 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,770,506. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.17. Invitae Co. has a 52-week low of $4.63 and a 52-week high of $35.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 7.95 and a current ratio of 8.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.89.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $123.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.31 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 23.52% and a negative net margin of 139.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Invitae Co. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.

