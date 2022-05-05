Fairfield Bush & CO. Makes New $179,000 Investment in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 119.4% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SOFI stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,283,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,069,752. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.45. The company has a current ratio of 22.93, a quick ratio of 22.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $24.95.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $279.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.47 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.85) EPS. Research analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SOFI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of SoFi Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SoFi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.88.

In other news, insider Micah Heavener sold 5,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $40,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 15,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $149,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 97,640 shares of company stock worth $871,799. Insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

