Fairfield Bush & CO. Sells 1,170 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Fairfield Bush & CO. trimmed its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 49.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,334,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,112,721,000 after purchasing an additional 157,675 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,538,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,261,155,000 after purchasing an additional 179,469 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of American Tower by 26.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,272,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,154,222,000 after purchasing an additional 900,101 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 11.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,986,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,058,173,000 after purchasing an additional 402,767 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 1.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,767,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $999,985,000 after purchasing an additional 51,993 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $6,855,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,147,460. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total value of $394,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded down $4.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $241.54. 31,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,758,848. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $246.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.77. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $220.00 and a 12 month high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 96.89%.

AMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from €295.00 ($310.53) to €284.00 ($298.95) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $298.00 to $281.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.29.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

