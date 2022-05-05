Fernwood Investment Management LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SOXX. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Shares of SOXX traded down $18.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $415.51. 94,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,713,598. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $445.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $485.18. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $386.02 and a 12-month high of $559.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.

About iShares Semiconductor ETF (Get Rating)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.