Fernwood Investment Management LLC Sells 1,650 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TCOM. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Trip.com Group in the third quarter worth $85,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Trip.com Group in the third quarter worth $240,000. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TCOM traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.23. 89,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,074,403. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12-month low of $14.29 and a 12-month high of $42.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.70. The firm has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -196.65 and a beta of 0.92.

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.29. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 2.87% and a positive return on equity of 0.19%. The company had revenue of $735.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Trip.com Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, CLSA decreased their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

