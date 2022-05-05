Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Shares Acquired by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 56.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FTEC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 801,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,553,000 after acquiring an additional 156,987 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 61.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 198,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,514,000 after acquiring an additional 75,415 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 210.0% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 71,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,489,000 after acquiring an additional 48,476 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 385,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,139,000 after acquiring an additional 35,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,816,000.

FTEC traded down $5.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $108.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 692,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,069. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $103.67 and a fifty-two week high of $138.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.21 and its 200-day moving average is $123.91.

