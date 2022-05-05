Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Position Raised by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,259 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $4,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FIS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 16.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 122,181 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,882,000 after purchasing an additional 17,568 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter worth about $102,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.9% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,169 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 62.2% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter worth about $333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services stock traded down $2.20 on Thursday, hitting $102.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,466,648. The firm has a market cap of $62.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.66. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $85.00 and a one year high of $153.40.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 127.03%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.36.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

