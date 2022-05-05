FIO Protocol (FIO) Price Hits $0.0893 on Major Exchanges

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 5th. During the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar. One FIO Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0893 or 0.00000233 BTC on major exchanges. FIO Protocol has a total market capitalization of $43.93 million and $2.46 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FIO Protocol alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000214 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002125 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003687 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About FIO Protocol

FIO Protocol is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 788,631,502 coins and its circulating supply is 491,873,465 coins. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

Buying and Selling FIO Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FIO Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FIO Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FIO Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FIO Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.