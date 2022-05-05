First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Stock Position Lifted by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 52.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 37,305 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in First Bancorp by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in First Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $470,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Bancorp by 40.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in First Bancorp by 6.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 919,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,569,000 after buying an additional 53,806 shares during the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

FBNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on First Bancorp in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.

First Bancorp stock opened at $38.55 on Thursday. First Bancorp has a 52 week low of $36.80 and a 52 week high of $50.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. First Bancorp had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 10.92%. Research analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.08%.

In related news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. bought 721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.58 per share, for a total transaction of $32,142.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $31,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 4,421 shares of company stock valued at $173,892. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.