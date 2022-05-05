First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $12.40 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,080 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $12,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,552,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,382,883,000 after purchasing an additional 426,296 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,064,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,453 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,726,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,658,000 after acquiring an additional 738,582 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,884,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,759,000 after purchasing an additional 132,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,226,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $2.52 on Thursday, reaching $171.34. 153,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,727,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $236.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.58. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.50 and a 52 week high of $177.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.57.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.56.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

