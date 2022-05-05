First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $5.47 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,002 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $5,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 343.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,158,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,638,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,111 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,042,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,096,857. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.48. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $59.94 and a one year high of $69.82.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.