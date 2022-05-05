First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $7.39 Million Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,267 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $7,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Dollar General by 14.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,746,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,714 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Dollar General by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,115,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,843,009,000 after acquiring an additional 664,688 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in Dollar General in the third quarter valued at about $74,249,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in Dollar General by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,187,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,009,000 after acquiring an additional 340,552 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Dollar General by 16.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,932,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,900,000 after acquiring an additional 272,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DG. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Dollar General from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Dollar General from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Dollar General from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.50.

In other news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total value of $2,205,523.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,768,221.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,836,960.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DG traded down $7.55 on Thursday, hitting $234.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,836,203. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $228.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $185.15 and a one year high of $262.20.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.57. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were given a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

