First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $8.79 Million Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,747 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,206 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $8,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 413.3% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 904.8% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.30.

Shares of TJX stock traded down $1.96 on Thursday, hitting $62.11. The stock had a trading volume of 266,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,419,262. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.58. The company has a market cap of $72.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $57.92 and a one year high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 55.47%. The company had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 38.52%.

About TJX Companies (Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.