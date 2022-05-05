First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 26,056 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 160,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,056 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $8,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 213.3% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 327.9% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period.

Shares of EFV traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.85. 3,527,010 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.17 and a 200-day moving average of $50.65.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

