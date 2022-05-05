First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 23,745 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,745 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 93.3% in the third quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 12,947 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 334,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,007,000 after buying an additional 28,177 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 202,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,931,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3,550.6% in the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 107,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,998,000 after buying an additional 104,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 454,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,042,000 after buying an additional 124,321 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVW traded down $3.19 on Thursday, reaching $66.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,201,821. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.10. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $65.81 and a 12-month high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

