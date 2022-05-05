First National Bank of Hutchinson Boosts Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,427 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in Target were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 22,374 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 46.7% during the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 128,564 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,412,000 after purchasing an additional 40,953 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 59.9% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its holdings in shares of Target by 2.6% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,694,201 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $387,582,000 after purchasing an additional 42,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 10.5% during the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 34,259 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total value of $6,490,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 99,363 shares of company stock valued at $21,970,253. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TGT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Target from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Target from $270.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Target from $353.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Gordon Haskett raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Target from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.23.

TGT traded down $6.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $230.76. The stock had a trading volume of 3,330,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,026,079. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $225.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $107.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.94. Target Co. has a one year low of $184.00 and a one year high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.59%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

