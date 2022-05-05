First National Bank of Hutchinson Buys 102 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. SBB Research Group LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $496,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 1,218.8% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 62,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,439,000 after acquiring an additional 57,806 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,405,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total value of $452,812.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,233.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $1,550,856.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,013 shares of company stock valued at $16,222,631 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. cut shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.00.

NYSE:WM traded down $3.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $158.64. 1,938,401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,027,711. The company has a fifty day moving average of $157.61 and a 200 day moving average of $157.35. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.97 and a 12 month high of $170.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.94, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.15. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 57.27%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

