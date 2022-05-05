First National Bank of Hutchinson Has $451,000 Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 201.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,253 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 838 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Ativo Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 8.2% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 48.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% in the third quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 1,087 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $12.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $233.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,053,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,196,102. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $231.13 and a fifty-two week high of $369.69. The company has a market cap of $83.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $309.21.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 27.84%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,156.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $317.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.60.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

