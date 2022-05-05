First National Bank of Hutchinson Has $656,000 Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 621 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in Tesla were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Palladium Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $362,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 830 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $497,000. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $805,000. Finally, Broadleaf Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 10,897 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $11,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the period. 40.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total value of $1,484,522.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,673,310.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 24,779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.34, for a total value of $21,541,375.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,597.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 418,251 shares of company stock valued at $374,394,436 in the last ninety days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Tesla from $888.00 to $1,108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Tesla from $1,025.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Tesla from $910.00 to $960.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $960.41.

TSLA traded down $79.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $873.28. 30,702,538 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,639,441. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $947.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $987.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $904.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $546.98 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.21 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

