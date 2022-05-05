First National Bank of Hutchinson Reduces Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

First National Bank of Hutchinson lessened its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 110.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,887 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 10,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and stock traded down $2.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $292.37. The stock had a trading volume of 3,116,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,921,471. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $189.32 and a 52-week high of $314.00. The firm has a market cap of $277.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $285.12 and a 200 day moving average of $264.45.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.07%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 139,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.79, for a total transaction of $43,213,795.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,573,810 shares in the company, valued at $32,811,284,409.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total transaction of $237,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,088,551 shares of company stock worth $307,943,730 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LLY. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.56.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

