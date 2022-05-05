First National Bank of Hutchinson Trims Stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

First National Bank of Hutchinson reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VMBS. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the third quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 43,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 9,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VMBS traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,247,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,805,154. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.47. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $47.62 and a 1-year high of $53.69.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

