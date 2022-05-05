First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $7.98 Million Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $7,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $354,042,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in American Electric Power by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,376,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,835,000 after buying an additional 1,826,997 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in American Electric Power by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,550,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,708,000 after buying an additional 1,569,233 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in American Electric Power by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,398,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,036,000 after buying an additional 1,430,681 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in American Electric Power by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,511,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,773,000 after buying an additional 1,347,736 shares during the period. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 5,575 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $486,084.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 2,890 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $287,468.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,460.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,352 shares of company stock worth $3,138,718 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AEP. StockNews.com began coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.70.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $100.72 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.55 and its 200 day moving average is $90.74. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.22 and a 52-week high of $104.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $51.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.34.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 59.66%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

