First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $152.10

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $152.10 and last traded at $153.21, with a volume of 34197 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $162.31.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.36.

Get First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund during the third quarter worth $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000.

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Internet Composite Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.