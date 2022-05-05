First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) Stock Price Down 5.7%

First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC – Get Rating) shares were down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $127.69 and last traded at $129.38. Approximately 236,414 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 288,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $137.24.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 6,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter.

