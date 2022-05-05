First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) Stock Price Down 5.7%

First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC – Get Rating) shares were down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $127.69 and last traded at $129.38. Approximately 236,414 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 288,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $137.24.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.12.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%.
