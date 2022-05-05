First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXO) Shares Up 1.7%

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXO – Get Rating) shot up 1.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.58 and last traded at $29.37. 35,403 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 158,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.89.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.42.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.