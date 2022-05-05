First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXO) Shares Up 1.7%

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXO – Get Rating) shot up 1.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.58 and last traded at $29.37. 35,403 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 158,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.89.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.42.
