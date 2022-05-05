Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Price Target Lowered to $19.00 at Cowen

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Cowen from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 89.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FSR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fisker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Fisker from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Fisker from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Get Fisker alerts:

FSR stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.05. The company had a trading volume of 210,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,589,239. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.00. Fisker has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $23.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.53. The company has a quick ratio of 10.98, a current ratio of 10.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Fisker ( NYSE:FSR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.01 million. Fisker had a negative return on equity of 34.40% and a negative net margin of 448,896.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fisker will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Burkhard J. Huhnke sold 6,639 shares of Fisker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $73,029.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell Zuklie bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.36 per share, with a total value of $56,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 24.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Fisker by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 83,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 32,449 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Fisker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,396,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Fisker by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 7,801 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new position in Fisker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,933,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in Fisker by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,142,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,428,000 after buying an additional 1,338,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.77% of the company’s stock.

About Fisker (Get Rating)

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sale of electric vehicles. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. It operates through The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. In addition, the company offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design ,a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fisker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.