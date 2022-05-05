FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $15.45-15.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $15.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.335-3.385 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.26 billion.FLEETCOR Technologies also updated its Q2 guidance to $3.80-3.90 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FLT. Mizuho raised their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $306.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $294.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $301.88.

NYSE:FLT traded down $10.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $243.68. The stock had a trading volume of 508,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,105. The company has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.22. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 1-year low of $200.78 and a 1-year high of $290.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.12. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 29.63%. The business had revenue of $789.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 14.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLT. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,081,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $242,159,000 after acquiring an additional 143,180 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 55.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,542,000 after acquiring an additional 111,943 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $13,927,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 504.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,456,000 after acquiring an additional 53,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 73,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,516,000 after acquiring an additional 5,981 shares during the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

