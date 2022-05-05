Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FLS. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Flowserve from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho upgraded Flowserve from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Flowserve in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Flowserve from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Flowserve from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flowserve presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.44.

Shares of NYSE:FLS opened at $32.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.46, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.58. Flowserve has a 1 year low of $28.15 and a 1 year high of $44.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). Flowserve had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 2.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flowserve will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 108.11%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Flowserve by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flowserve by 284.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

