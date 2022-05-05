Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Flowserve had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 2.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Flowserve updated its FY22 guidance to $1.50-1.70 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:FLS traded down $1.68 on Thursday, reaching $31.22. The company had a trading volume of 62,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,305. Flowserve has a 52-week low of $28.15 and a 52-week high of $44.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 43.03, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.58.

Get Flowserve alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.11%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Flowserve from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Flowserve from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Flowserve from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on Flowserve from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.44.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Flowserve by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 716,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,939,000 after buying an additional 59,684 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Flowserve by 187.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 395,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,949,000 after buying an additional 258,039 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Flowserve by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 172,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,273,000 after buying an additional 69,935 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Flowserve by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 80,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after buying an additional 6,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in Flowserve by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Company Profile (Get Rating)

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.