FMC (NYSE:FMC) Shares Down 4.8%

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $123.38 and last traded at $125.47. 10,917 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 867,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.78.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FMC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on FMC from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on FMC from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on FMC in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.33.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.93 and a 200 day moving average of $114.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.82.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. FMC had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 14.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.69%.

FMC announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.41, for a total transaction of $567,240.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total value of $179,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,096 shares of company stock worth $1,306,961 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its holdings in FMC by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 57,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,250,000 after buying an additional 9,319 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in FMC by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,008,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $275,487,000 after buying an additional 144,214 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new stake in FMC during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,812,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in FMC by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 189,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,372,000 after buying an additional 62,380 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in FMC by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after buying an additional 4,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

