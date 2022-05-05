Forerunner Ventures Management LLC Invests $63.91 Million in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

Forerunner Ventures Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,756,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,908,000. Hims & Hers Health makes up approximately 100.0% of Forerunner Ventures Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Forerunner Ventures Management LLC owned 4.78% of Hims & Hers Health at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Hims & Hers Health by 77.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Hims & Hers Health by 290.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 6,624 shares during the period. 57.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HIMS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hims & Hers Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.89.

In other news, Director Patrick Harrison Carroll sold 86,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.17, for a total value of $448,859.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Lynne Chou O’keefe sold 10,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $45,198.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,380 shares of company stock worth $602,173. 43.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HIMS traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.19. 1,205,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,212,492. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.72. The company has a market capitalization of $859.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 0.38. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.86 and a 1 year high of $15.55.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $84.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.79 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 24.28% and a negative net margin of 39.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

