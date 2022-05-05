Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Upgraded to “Buy” by Mizuho

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Fortinet from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America cut Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Fortinet from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays raised Fortinet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $364.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $353.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.90.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $287.37 on Thursday. Fortinet has a 52 week low of $195.96 and a 52 week high of $371.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $46.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $319.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $321.64.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.14. Fortinet had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $954.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.36, for a total transaction of $989,257.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 1,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.50, for a total value of $537,612.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,431 shares of company stock valued at $2,655,218. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 31,150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,097,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. 67.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

