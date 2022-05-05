Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $75.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Fortune Brands’ first-quarter 2022 earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.7% and 2.4%, respectively. The company is poised to gain from a solid product portfolio, healthy Fiberon business and acquisitions in the quarters ahead. Its focus on supply-chain optimization, operational efficiency and other initiatives are likely to be beneficial. Its shareholder-friendly policies (the quarterly dividend rate was hiked by 7.7% in December 2021) are likely to work in its favor. For 2022, it expects revenue growth of 5.5-7.5%. However, in the past year, its shares have underperformed the industry. The company has been experiencing rising costs of sales and operating expenses over time. High debt levels can be detrimental as well. Owing to international exposure, its overseas business is susceptible to currency fluctuations.”

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $132.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $94.00 to $81.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $95.15.

Shares of NYSE:FBHS opened at $77.33 on Monday. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 12-month low of $68.27 and a 12-month high of $114.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.09. The company has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $380,511.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 128.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

