Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.10 to $1.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $385 million to $405 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $369.72 million.Fox Factory also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.00 to $5.30 EPS.

NASDAQ FOXF traded down $2.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $84.67. The company had a trading volume of 309,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.15. Fox Factory has a 1-year low of $80.53 and a 1-year high of $190.29. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.66 and a 200-day moving average of $135.69.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The company had revenue of $377.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Fox Factory’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Fox Factory will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FOXF shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fox Factory from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fox Factory from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOXF. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Fox Factory by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,983,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Fox Factory by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 24,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Fox Factory by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Fox Factory by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 63,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,725,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Fox Factory by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,363,000 after buying an additional 5,042 shares in the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

